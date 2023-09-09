Netflix is known for its extensive repertoire of dramas, especially Korean productions known worldwide as popular K-dramas. This week, a new one was released, filled with romance and suspense.

The first season consists of a total of twelve episodes, and it’s currently unknown if a new batch will be released soon. The direction of these episodes was carried out by Kim Jin-won and Herwin Novianto.

The adaptation is a remake of the Taiwanese series Someday or One Day, which originally aired in 2019. The story is a BL (Boys’ Love) drama with a love triangle that you won’t want to miss and here, you can check out the latest trend…

A Time Called You is the trending new K-drama on Netflix

A Time Called You has everything that fans of this genre ask for, especially a lot o interconnections among the main characters. Although it hasn’t yet solidified its position as one of the most-watched, it is heading towards the Top 10.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the K-drama is as follows: “As if by magic, a grieving woman travels back in time to the year 1998. And she meets a man who is remarkably similar to her late partner”.

Ahn Hyo-seop, Beby Tsabina, Jeon Yeo-been, Widyawati Sophiaan, Irgi Fahrezi, Kang Hoon, Widi Dwinanda, Edbert Einstain, Yorda Emily, Astriati, Sri Hartini and many others are among the credited actors in the cast of the first season.