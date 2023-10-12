Mike Flanagan has collaborated multiple times with Netflix and has released several of his own chilling creations in recent years. The Haunting of Hill House is one of them, which was so successful that it led to a series of other interconnected titles.

Now, the 45-year-old director, born in Salem, has once again teamed up with the streaming giant to release a new title that is filled with drama, horror and paranormal events. The story is based on a horror tale by Edgar Allan Poe, considered one of the most significant in his narrative production.

The new miniseries, which had its big debut early this morning, consists of a total of eight episodes, each telling various stories inspired by the American author. It’s not the first time, nor will it be the last, that the writer has been the inspiration for many directors who adapt his most renowned works.

The Fall of the House of Usher, the new trending horror series on Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most anticipated titles for fans of Mike Flanagan, and the first season is finally available. The creator not only wrote the show but also directed four episodes, while the remaining four were the work of Michael Fimognari.

The first synopsis tells us that we will meet the ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have turned the Fortunato Pharmaceuticals company into an empire synonymous with wealth, privilege, and power. However, the secrets of the past come to light when the heirs of the Usher dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman whom the brothers knew in their youth.

Mike Flanagan has gathered big actors from the horror genre for his new series

Many stars who have previously worked with the director in his other acclaimed horror series, such as The Haunting of Bly Manor, are back once again to star in the adaptation of Poe’s stories. Three of them are Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino and Kate Siegel.

The trio of actors brought some of the main members of the family who starred in the first series of the franchise, The Haunting of Hill House, to life. In that series, they were joined by Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser and Michiel Huisman to portray the Crain family.

Several other recognized names make up the main cast of Netflix‘s new addition. Among them are Marl Hamill, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, Willa Fitzgerald, Zach Gilford, T’Nia Miller, Katie Parker, Matt Biedel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran and Carl Lumbly.