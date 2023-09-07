Before becoming one of the most recognized singers in the industry, Ariana Grande stood out as an actress, especially after portraying the character Cat in the Nickelodeon series Victorious.

Three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic began and certain restrictions were put in place, the iconic 30-year-old artist embarked on one of her largest tours, called the Sweetener World Tour.

The concerts didn’t end there; a whole movie was produced in collaboration with Netflix, similar to what Taylor Swift did with the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Here, check out the film you should watch…

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You is trending on Netflix US

Netflix has indeed supported artists and their world tours on multiple occasions, providing coverage of their concerts, rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes moments with their teams.

Ariana Grande‘s release of Excuse Me, I Love You in 2019 was a great success especially because the movie was eagerly anticipated by hundreds of fans who couldn’t attend the tour dates or whose country it didn’t reach.

Paul Dugdale directed the film, which has a duration of one hour and 37 minutes, and some of the individuals who appear intermittently, aside from the singer, include Joesar Alva, Nekai Johnson and Mao Kawakami.