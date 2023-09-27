Netflix has added a new documentary-style title to its catalog, and it’s a series about mysteries and encounters with beings from another world. It premiered just a few hours ago and is already a trending topic on the platform.

Its first season consists of a total of four episodes, all of which were released together early this morning. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if there will be a second season, but it all depends on its success in the coming weeks.

This isn’t the first time the streaming service has explored this topic, especially after the alleged existence of life beyond this planet was confirmed and NASA’s director, Bill Nelson, spoke about it.

Encounters, the new docu-series about UFOs on Netflix

Encounters not only arrived in Netflix‘s catalog just a few hours ago but has also garnered significant attention from users, becoming a trending topic and a potential docu-series that could make it into the Top 10.

Its official synopsis describes it as follows: “Mass UFO sightings from the last 50 years fuel a global mystery in this docuseries featuring eyewitness accounts, expert interviews and new evidence”.