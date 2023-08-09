Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most famous stars. The actor and producer has consistently appeared in over 50 movies, making him one of the highest-grossing names in the industry. However, amidst his impressive filmography, he also boasts hidden gems. Here, we have a perfect neo-noir thriller available for streaming on Netflix.

When thinking of the actor, you might primarily associate him with his iconic role in “Top Gun,” which brought him global fame, or his work in the “Mission: Impossible” saga. While the latest installment of the franchise, “Dead Reckoning,” didn’t perform well at the box office (possibly overshadowed by the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon), it still garnered positive reviews.

So, if you’re a fan of his action-packed movies, this action thriller, co-starring Jamie Foxx, promises to be a treat. Considered one of the best films of the 2000s, it even secured two Academy Award nominations. Discover more about it.

“Collateral” featuring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx: A must-watch action thriller

“Collateral” is a neo-noir action thriller that follows Max Durocher (Foxx), a Los Angeles taxi driver, and his passenger, Vincent (Cruise). Max agrees to transport Vincent to various destinations for a generous fee, but their situation takes a perilous turn as Max becomes unwittingly entangled with Vincent, a contract killer on a murderous spree.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Javier Bardem, and Bruce McGill appear in supporting roles. The film was directed by Michael Mann (known for “Public Enemies” and “The Insider”) and received acclaim for his direction.

The movie, which grossed over $220 million worldwide, also received critical acclaim for its editing, leading to an Academy Award nomination. Additionally, Jamie Foxx earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. You can watch it on Netflix.