Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are two of the most beloved actors, not only by the public, but also by critics. They teamed up with other stars such as Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence in this acclaimed historical black comedy.

The film was released in 2013 and it was well received by critics, and it received several accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, at the Academy Awards, the movie received ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, as well as nods for Bale, Cooper, Lawrence and Adams. However, it didn’t win any statuettes that night…

‘American Hustle,’ the acclaimed black comedy to watch on Netflix

“American Hustle,” directed by David O. Russell, is a historical black crime comedy. Written by Eric Warren Singer and Russell, it was inspired by the FBI Abscam operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The movie stars Bale and Adams as two con artists who are compelled by an FBI agent (Cooper) to create a complex sting operation targeting corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey (played by Jeremy Renner). Meanwhile, Lawrence plays the wife of Bale’s character.

The rest of the cast includes Louis C.K., Jack Huston, Michael Peña, Elisabeth Röhm, Danny and Sorbo Corbo, Shea Whigham, Alessandro Nivola, Paul Herman, Saïd Taghmaoui, Adrian Martinez, Colleen Camp, Dawn Olivieri, and Erica McDermott.