So far this year, Netflix has already released over 10 documentaries of various themes in its catalog. This suggests that this type of production is gaining significant ground against movies.

Some of the most popular among users are the documentaries from the Untold franchise. However, this year, a nature documentary has reached the top and has earned itself an Oscar award.

This is a documentary film directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The filmmaker herself was also responsible for writing the screenplay, along with Priscilla Gonsalves and Garima Pura Patiyaalvi.

The Elephant Whisperers, Netflix’s most successful documentary

The Elephant Whisperers is the documentary that has won an Academy Award this year and has positioned itself as one of the top original productions of the streaming giant. Only Bellie and Bomman make up the cast.

The story follows Bomman and Bellie, a couple from southern India, who dedicate their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a unique family that tests the boundary between the human and animal worlds.