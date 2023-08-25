Morgan Freeman is one of the most renowned actors in the industry, but he didn’t always have a high-profile career; he had to start somewhere. In 1994, he was part of one of the most popular dramas in history.

This film, which was directed by Frank Darabont, was nominated for 7 Oscars. The screenplay was crafted by the filmmaker himself and the acclaimed director known as the Master of Horror, Stephen King.

Netflix is the platform that has given a home to this thriller that changed the cinematic landscape. It’s currently one of the most-watched movies globally, particularly in the United States. IMDb has categorized it as the top-rated.

The Shawshank Redemption, the classic with Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins

The Shawshank Redemption was released in the mid-90s and not only was it one of the most successful titles of its time but also has been categorized as one of the best movies in history.

The story follows Andy Dufresne, who is imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover. After a difficult adjustment, he strives to improve the prison’s conditions and provide hope to his fellow inmates.

Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, Mark Rolston, James Whitmore, Gil Bellows, William Sadler, Jeffrey DeMunn, Larry Brandenburg and Neil Giuntoli are some of the stars who made up the cast of the classic film.