Ana de Armas is one of the It Girls of the moment, and she has not only worked on multiple occasions with Netflix but also managed to receive her first Oscar nomination for an original production from the platform.

This film features the 35-year-old star as the protagonist, portraying one of Hollywood’s most popular icons who, after their death, became a legend of the entertainment industry. The movie was directed by Andrew Dominik.

The screenplay was written by the same director and is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, who was also credited as a plot developer. Here, check out the film nominated for Academy Awards…

Blonde, the Oscar-nominated film available to watch on Netflix

Blonde earned Ana de Armas her first nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Despite being a quite criticized film, it is currently one of the most-watched on Netflix.

The story is a fictional chronicle of Marilyn Monroe‘s inner life. Based on the novel written by Joyce Carol Oates, the plot covers both the highs and lows that the most iconic Hollywood star experienced up until the day of her death.

The cast was led by the Knives Out actress, but several important figures joined her. Among the most notable are Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Garret Dillahunt, Julianne Nicholson, Sara Paxton, Toby Huss and Xavier Samuel.