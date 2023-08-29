Andrew Garfield is one of the current standout actors, and everything he touches turns into gold. A few years ago, he received his first Oscar nomination, and last year, he once again competed for one of Netflix‘s most well-known dramas.

It’s a film that is constantly trending due to its remarkable performance and its story filled with drama, passion, and suspense. This was directed by the iconic Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known for being responsible for Hamilton.

The screenplay was written by Steven Levenson and Jonathan Larson. The movie not only features a cast filled with top-tier stars but has also been awarded on multiple occasions, making it a resounding success.

tick, tick…BOOM!” is the most-watched Andrew Garfield’s drama on Netflix

Andrew Garfield gave his all and more in the acclaimed tick, tick…BOOM!, which had its major premiere in 2022. The Netflix original production has generated a lot of discussion among critics and they haven’t hesitated to shower praise.

The story follows Jon, who, while waiting for his big break, writes a play titled Superbia, hoping it will become a major musical. As he approaches his thirtieth birthday, he’s overwhelmed by anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

The Spider-Man actor wasn’t alone, as many prominent figures joined the cast to bring the drama to life. Some of the most notable ones include Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry and Jonathan Marc Sherman.