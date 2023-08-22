In any creative endeavor, but especially in film, when talented people team up, great pieces of art emerge. This drama movie, which received universal acclaim and several accolades, is a perfect example of that, and you can find it on Netflix.

First, the film stars English actor Billy Nighy, who has built a successful career with versatile roles across all genres. His projects include franchises such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Underworld,” as well as films “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Notes on a Scandal” or “Their Finest.”

On the other hand, this film’s screenplay stems from the creative mind of Nobel Prize laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. He adapted it from the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru,” directed by Akira Kurosawa, which itself was partially influenced by Leo Tolstoy’s “The Death of Ivan Ilyich.” Add the direction of Oliver Hemanus, and you got an instant classic.

“Living,” an Oscar nominated drama you can watch on Netflix

“Living” is a drama set in London in 1953, and follows Mr. Williams, a veteran civil servant, who is struggling with work and loneliness, feeling his life is empty and meaningless. However, after receiving a devastating medical diagnosis, he tries to grasp some fulfillment.

The movie also stars “Sex Education” actor Aimee Lou Wood, as well as Alex Sharp, Tom Burke, Adrian Rawlins, Hubert Burton, Oliver Chris and Michael Cochrane. After its release, the movie received critical acclaim, particularly for Nighy’s performance and the screenplay.

Nighy received a nomination for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards, and the movie was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was also nominated for nine BAFTAs, including for Best Director, Best British Independent Film, Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance for Lou Wood. It won Best Production Design.