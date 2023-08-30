Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal and Dakota Johnson star in this psychological drama, which has been one of the most acclaimed films of recent years. Check out everything you need to know.

The movie was directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, in her directorial debut. She also adapted the script from Elena Ferrante’s novel. Jessie Buckley, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris complete the cast.

The movie premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021, and it was received with universal acclaim. It got nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Actress (Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Buckley), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘The Lost Daughter,’ a psychological drama to watch on Netflix

Based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Ferrante, “The Lost Daughter” follows the story of a college professor who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy.

Gyllenhaal’s directorial work received praise as she successfully adapted Ferrante’s introspective and nuanced novel into a compelling visual narrative; as well as Colman’s performance.

The film’s intimate storytelling style and its focus on character development and emotion were noteworthy aspects that resonated with audiences and critics. The movie holds an approval rating of 94% based on 232 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.