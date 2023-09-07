George Clooney, Anna Kendrick and Vera Farmiga star in this film that was recently added to Netflix’s library in the US. The movie, which premiered in 2009, garnered widespread critical acclaim, securing a Golden Globe victory from six nominations. It also received six nods for the Academy Awards.

The film was directed by Jason R. Reitman, who is also known for works such as Juno (2007), Thank You for Smoking (2005), Young Adult (2011) and, most recently, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Clooney received a nod for Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in the film, as well as Farmiga, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Kendrick also won critical acclaim for her role.

‘Up in the Air,’ the acclaimed comedy-drama you can watch on Netflix

‘Up in the Air’ follows traveling corporate “downsizer” Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) who sees his lifestyle at risk due to a new employee (Kendrick) and potential love interest (Farmiga).

The film was adapted from the 2001 novel of the same name by Walter Kirn. Reitman co-wrote the script alongside Sheldon Turner. They won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, as well as the Writers Guild Award and the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Jason Bateman, Amy Morton, Melanie Lynskey, and Danny McBride appear in supporting roles. Apart from Netflix, you can watch this movie on demand on: Paramount+ (via Apple TV subscription), Hoopla, DirecTV stream and PlutoTV.