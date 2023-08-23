Netflix has a long list of R-rated titles, and many of them have been some of the best in history. One of them is a production from a few years ago, filled with romance and drama.

The director who took on the project was Paul Thomas Anderson, who also handled the screenplay. The film was included among the top ten movies of 2017 by the National Board of Review.

This was starred by Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the acclaimed actors in the industry. He is known for being part of productions like There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York and Lincoln.

Phantom Thread, the fashionable and love-laden drama that shines on Netflix

In 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis took on the role of Reynolds Woodcock to bring to life one of the most popular dramatic films of that year, Phantom Thread, which has now become a modern classic and is currently trending on Netflix.

The story is set in 1950s London and follows Reynolds, a renowned dressmaker whose meticulous life is disrupted by a strong-willed young woman named Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.

The 66-year-old actor wasn’t the only one who starred in the thriller, as he was accompanied by notable figures like Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps, Richard Graham, Camilla Rutherford, Jane Perry and Julia Davis.