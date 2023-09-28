Judi Dench and Michael Gambon joined forces years ago to create one of the most critically acclaimed period dramas. It received two Oscar nominations during the 2018 ceremony and is now part of Netflix‘s catalog.

It is a movie directed by Stephen Frears, who was also responsible for the behind-the-scenes work on titles like Dangerous Liaisons, The Queen and Dirty Pretty Things. Lee Hall adapted the screenplay for the big screen.

The story is based on the book Victoria & Abdul: The True Story of the Queen’s Closest Confidant, written by Shrabani Basu and published by The History Press in 2010. Here, check out the film you should watch…

Victoria & Abdul, the trending classic period drama on Netflix

Victoria & Abdul made its big-screen debut in 2017 and a few years later made a significant appearance in Netflix‘s catalog, where it continues to accumulate viewers and receive positive reviews from American users.

The story follows Abdul, a young Indian man who takes on the role of Queen Victoria’s secretary and, in just a few months, becomes one of the most influential figures in her life. A special affection develops between them, although this close friendship is poorly received within the Royal Household.

Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Tim Pigott-Smith, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Michael Gambon, Paul Higgins, Olivia Williams, Fenella Woolgar, Julian Wadham, Ruth McCabe and Robin Soans are some of the actors who starred in the drama.