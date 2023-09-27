With a career spanning over six decades, Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific actors, writers, directors and producers in Hollywood. At 93, the star is working on his expected final film, Juror N°2, which will star Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

Among his other recent works, we can name Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018), and Cry Macho (2021). A two-time Oscar nominee for Best Actor, he has won the award for Best Director and Best Picture for Unforgiven (1992) and Million Dollar Baby (2004).

However, if you’re interested in watching one of his early performances, you can find this Academy Award-nominated film on Netflix. The film is an action thriller considered to be one of the best examples of the genre.

‘In The Line of Fire,’ an action thriller with Clint Eastwood to watch

“In The Line of Fire” was released in 1993, and it was directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The movie centers around Frank (Eastwood), a Secret Service agent, who failed to protect Kennedy from an assassination attempt. However, he will get a chance of redemption when a disillusioned and obsessed former CIA agent attempts to assassinate another President.

Renowned movie critic Roger Ebert said about this film, written by Jeff Maguire, “Most thrillers these days are about stunts and action. In the Line of Fire has a mind.” The film also stars John Malkovich, Rene Russo, Dylan McDermott, Gary Cole, John Mahoney, and Fred Dalton Thompson.

The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor (Malkovich), Best Original Screenplay (Maguire) and Best Film Editing (Anne V. Coates). On Rotten Tomatoes, it is certified fresh with 96% rating.