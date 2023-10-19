After almost four decades in the business, Russell Crowe has become a beloved and enduring figure in the world of cinema. While the star has many cherished movies, “Cinderella Man” could be the perfect choice if you’re seeking a great film that’s not Halloween-themed.

This sports drama was the second collaboration between Crowe, who five years prior won the Oscar for “Gladiator” (2000), and director Ron Howard, after they worked together in “A Beautiful Mind” (2001). For that film, Howard earned two Academy Awards (Best Director and Best Picture), while Crowe was once again nominated for Best Actor.

With “Cinderella Man,” Crowe and Howard once again proved to be a successful pair. The film received several accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. Here’s all you need to know about this film you can find on Netflix.

‘Cinderella Man,’ the must-watch sports drama with Russell Crowe

“Cinderella Man” recounts the incredible true story of James J. Braddock, a down-and-out boxer who rises from the depths of the Great Depression to become a symbol of hope for a nation in crisis. Renée Zellweger and Paul Giamatti also appear in supporting roles.

The story follows Braddock as he gets a second chance at the boxing ring, after struggling to make ends meet and support his family. Against all odds, he stages a remarkable comeback, earning the nickname “Cinderella Man” for his underdog journey to the top.

The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Paul Giamatti, who delivered a stellar performance as Braddock’s manager, Joe Gould. Although the film did not win any Oscars, it remains a notable achievement in the sports drama genre.

Why is ‘Cinderella Man’ a must-watch?

Critics praised “Cinderella Man” for its compelling storytelling, strong performances, and its ability to capture the spirit of the era. It has definitely become a classic among the sports drama genre, alongside other inspiring stories such as “Rocky” or “Remember the Titans.”