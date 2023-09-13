With a career of almost five decades, Liam Neeson has shown that age is no obstacle for him. Lately, the Irish actor has appeared in several action thriller films, but one of his most celebrated recent works is this Western drama that you can find on Netflix.

This movie was written, produced and directed by the Coen brothers, who are known for celebrated pieces such as Fargo (1996), The Big Lebowski (1998), or No Country for Old Men (2007), among others.

Apart from Neeson, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes: Tim Blake Nelson, Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, and Tom Waits. Check out more.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ a must-watch Western drama

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018) is a Western anthology film comprising six episodes set on the American frontier. is based on the short stories by Jack London “All Gold Canyon,” and “The Girl Who Got Rattled,” written by Stewart Edward White.

The movie premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and it won the Best Screenplay award. It was also named as one of the ten best films of The National Board of Review in 2018.

It also earned three Academy Awards nominations for: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Original Song (“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”).