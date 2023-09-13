Jamie Foxx has built an impressive Hollywood career, and one of his most acclaimed roles secured him his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 2004, when he competed for two awards. You can catch this performance on Netflix in the US.

Starting as a comedian, Foxx seamlessly transitioned into a captivating dramatic actor. His roles in films like “Ali” and “Collateral,” both directed by Michael Mann, showcased his acting prowess.

Notably, his role in “Collateral” also helped him secure a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the 2004 Oscars, which made him the first African American nominated in two acting categories on the same night. But, with which movie did he actually win?

‘Ray,’ the biopic with Jamie Foxx you can watch on Netflix

The movie is titled “Ray” (2004) and was directed by Taylor Hackford. Foxx stars as legendary American musician Ray Charles, and the movie chronicles his life and career from a visually impaired boy in the segregated South to an internationally renowned icon.

In addition to Jamie Foxx’s standout performance, the film features strong supporting performances by Kerry Washington as Ray’s wife Della Bea Robinson and Regina King as Margie Hendricks, one of Ray’s backup singers. The film’s soundtrack is a tribute to Ray Charles’s music, featuring many of his iconic songs.

“Ray” received critical acclaim and garnered several awards, including Academy Awards for Best Sound Mixing. It serves as a poignant and inspiring tribute to one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century.