Director and writer Noah Baumbach teamed up with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson for one of his most-acclaimed movies, receiving six Academy Awards nominations, with Laura Dern winning the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Baumbach is no stranger to receiving acclaim for his projects, which include “The Squid and the Whale” (2005), “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017), as well as his collaborations with Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha” (2012) and “Mistress America” (2015).

However, one of his finest works is this drama which is elevated by the performances of Driver and Johansson. While this was Johansson’s first collaboration with the director, Driver had already worked with him in Frances Ha (and then appeared in the 2022’s “White Noise”).

‘Marriage Story,’ the drama you can watch on Netflix

“Marriage Story” (2019) follows a stage director (Driver) and an actress (Johansson), who are struggling through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal extremes. You can watch it on Netflix.

Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, and Merritt Wever appear in supporting roles. Dern not only won an Academy Award for the role, she also won the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the BAFTA Award and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Apart from the accolades and nominations, the movie was chosen by the American Film Institute, the National Board of Review, and Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year.