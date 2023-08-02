Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart are two actresses that are known for their work in independent movies, as well as their portrayals of complicated women. So, it’s not surprising that the two stars shared the screen in a drama that ended up with Moore’s Oscar win.

While Stewart rose to fame thanks to playing Bella in the Twilight saga, the 33-year-old star can presume of working with some of the most interesting and respected current directors such as David Cronenberg, Olivier Assayas and Tim Blake Nelson.

Meanwhile, Moore, of course, has been one of the most consistent actors since the 90s. And in this film that you can watch on Netflix, she delivered one of her best performances of her career.

‘Still Alice,’ the drama with Kristen Stewart and Julianne Moore to watch on Netflix

In Still Alice, Moore portrays Alice Howland, a linguistics professor diagnosed with familial Alzheimer’s disease shortly after her 50th birthday. Apart from her and Stewart, the film also stars Alec Baldwin, Kate Bosworth, and Hunter Parrish.

The movie is based on Lisa Genova’s novel of the same name published in 2007. It was directed by Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland, and it was received with critical acclaim thanks to its sensitivity and Moore’s performance.

Thanks to the role, Moore won the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics’ Choice Movie Award. You can watch the film on Netflix.