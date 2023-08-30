Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have worked together on multiple occasions and have managed to establish one of the most genuine friendships in the industry. The stars were the ones who starred in one of the most acclaimed dramas.

It’s a movie directed and written by Damien Chazelle. The project not only received multiple positive reviews from critics but also won six Oscars during the 2017 ceremony.

The movie‘s production team and the title itself were at the center of one of the most amusing and unusual controversies of that year’s Academy Awards, along with those of Moonlight.

La La Land, the timeless must-watch on Netflix

La La Land is not only considered a cinematic gem but has also earned significant recognition for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. This musical drama is part of Netflix‘s catalog in the United States.

The story follows a pianist and an actress who are pursuing their careers in Los Angeles. They fall in love and try to balance their relationship with their future aspirations.

In addition to the lead actors, the main cast includes J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tom Everett Scott, Amiee Conn, Terry Walters, and Thom Shelton.