47 years ago, a young Sylvester Stallone carried out what would become one of the most important movies in the history of cinema, earning the actor his first two nominations at the acclaimed Academy Awards.

The star was only 29 years old when he became the third person to be nominated for both acting and writing in the same year, following Charles Chaplin for The Great Dictator and Orson Welles for Citizen Kane.

The drama, directed by John G. Avildsen in 1976, has found a home on Netflix, and over the years and subsequent releases, it has become one of the most successful franchises of all time. Here, check out the classic you must watch…

Rocky, the Sylvester Stallone trending classic on Netflix

Sylvester Stallone delivered the performance of his life in the first installment of Rocky, which was so successful that it managed to win 3 Oscars and be considered one of the best in the history of cinema.

Over the years and with continued success, the drama became a full-fledged franchise, incorporating the Creed trilogy into its titles. Despite the 77-year-old actor being present in the first two, he was not part of the third film as Rocky.

The story of the classic written by Stallone follows an unknown boxer who gets the chance of a lifetime to face the heavyweight champion in a match where he hopes to prove himself and make a name for himself.

Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith, Thayer David, Joe Spinell, Jimmy Gambina, Al Silvani, Jodi Letizia and Bill Baldwin are some of the actors who have accompanied the star within the plot.