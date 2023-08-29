Today marks 26 years since Netflix was founded, and many acclaimed classics from their catalog have once again become trends. One of them is a drama starring two of the most popular stars: Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

This is a movie directed by George C. Wolfe, who is known for being responsible for productions like The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks with Oprah Winfrey and Garden State with Zach Braff, Peter Sarsgaard and Natalie Portman.

The biopic received praise not only for the performances of its main stars but also for its direction, costume design, and production. Here, check out which Oscar-winning movie is currently trending…

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the must-see biopic on Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom made its debut on the big screen in 2020 and has since become a significant success. It’s based on the 1982 play of the same name written by August Wilson and tells the journey of a popular blues.

The story follows the legendary Ma Rainey one afternoon in Chicago in the 1920s, when the temperature and tension rise as a pioneering artist, dubbed the mother of the blues, arrives late for a recording session.

It was the last film recorded by Boseman before his passing on August 28, 2020, due to colorectal cancer. The actor and Viola Davis were joined by other prominent stars, including Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Jeremy Shamos.