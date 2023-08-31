Gary Oldman, Lily James and many other A-isters appear in this biographical picture that is considered one of the best of the genre in recent years. The movie not only was a commercial success (grossing $150 million worldwide), but it also won several accolades, including an Academy Award for Oldman.

The movie was directed by British filmmaker Joe Wright, who is known for acclaimed movies such as “Pride & Prejudice” and “Anna Karenina.” Meanwhile, the script was penned by Anthony McCarten, who is known for working in other biopics like “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Apart from Oldman’s win, the movie also won Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Academy Awards, and was nominated for other four, including Best Picture. Luckily, this film is available to watch on Netflix, so check out more.

‘Darkest Hour,’ William Churchill’s biopic available on Netflix

“Darkest Hour” (2017) is a biographical war drama film, which follows the initial period of Winston Churchill‘s role as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid the Second World War, particularly focusing on the crisis within the war cabinet in May 1940.

Oldman stars as Churchill, alongside Kristin Scott Thomas as Clementine Churchill, Lily James as Elizabeth Layton, Stephen Dillane as Viscount Halifax, Ronald Pickup as Neville Chamberlain, and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI.

Oldman’s performance, as we said earlier, earned universal acclaim, and apart from the Oscar, the actor also won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.