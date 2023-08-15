Netflix boasts a vast catalog of movies spanning various genres. However, let’s be honest: not all the films on the platform are worth watching. That’s why we have the perfect recommendation if you’re seeking an acclaimed story, and it features Ben Affleck.

As both an actor and a writer, Affleck has made his mark in Hollywood. He had his breakthrough with the film “Good Will Hunting,” which he co-wrote with his longtime friend Matt Damon and for which he received an Academy Award. Affleck has continued to make his mark with movies such as “Gone Girl,” “The Town,” and most recently, “Air.”

However, one of his most celebrated works is a historical film in which he not only stars but also directs, and which won the Oscar for Best Picture. The movie also features Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, and John Goodman in supporting roles.

‘Argo,’ Ben Affleck’s Historical Thriller Available on Netflix

Directed by and starring Affleck, “Argo” revolves around a daring CIA operation to rescue six American diplomats who managed to escape the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as it was overrun by Iranian militants. The film is based on real events and is set during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979-1981.

Affleck, who also produced the movie, plays the role of Tony Mendez, a CIA operative who orchestrates an audacious plan to extract the diplomats by disguising them as a Canadian film crew scouting for locations to shoot a science fiction movie called “Argo.”

“Argo” received critical acclaim and won several awards, including three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (for Chris Terrio), and Best Film Editing (William Goldenberg). However, many felt that Affleck was snubbed in the Best Director category, as he didn’t even receive a nomination.