Morgan Freeman spent most of his career as one of the most respected, acclaimed, and talented actors in the industry. However, he didn’t always start as an idol; he had to begin somewhere.

The actor has been actively working since 1964 and made his big-screen debut in The Pawnbroker, where he portrayed a street person, but his role was uncredited at the time.

Netflix is the platform that has given a home to one of his most well-known films, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the 1990 ceremony. The period drama also won the Best Picture award that year.

Driving Miss Daisy, the Morgan Freeman classic to watch on Netflix

Driving Miss Daisy is one of the most acclaimed films in history and in the careers of the stars who starred in it. It was directed by Bruce Beresford with a screenplay developed by Alfred Uhry. Currently, it is available on Netflix.

The story follows Miss Daisy, a 72-year-old grumpy and authoritative retired schoolteacher. After an accident while driving her car, her son, fearing for her safety, hires a black chauffeur to take her on outings.

Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone, Esther Rolle, Clarice F. Geigerman and Muriel Moore are some of the actors who made up the main cast of the dramatic film that debuted in 1989.