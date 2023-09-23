Netflix has not only added several new titles to its catalog but is also known for having acclaimed classics. One of them starred two giants of the industry: Harrison Ford and Willem Dafoe.

The movie debuted on the big screen in the mid-90s and was a resounding success, despite its nearly two and a half-hour runtime. The production, directed by Phillip Noyce, managed to receive two Oscar nominations.

Those in charge of the screenplay adaptation were Donald E. Stewart, Steven Zaillian and John Milius, based on the novel written by Tom Clancy. Here, check out which thriller you shouldn’t miss…

Clear and Present Danger, the classic action drama on Netflix

Clear and Present Danger is not only an action drama but also an American patriotic thriller that was one of the most acclaimed movies of 1994, especially after being nominated for Academy Awards.

The story follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan, who is drawn into an illegal war waged by the U.S. government against a Colombian drug cartel. Harrison Ford portrays Jack, while Willem Dafoe plays the role of Clark.

Some of the actors who accompanied the two main stars included Henry Czerny, Harris Yulin, Benjamin Bratt, Raymond Cruz, Thora Birch, Anne Archer, Joaquim de Almeida, Harris Yulin and James Earl Jones.