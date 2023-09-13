Emma Thompson is not only one of the most respected actors, as she has also demonstrated her talent as a writer. It’s clear that her most celebrated work is, perhaps, Jane Austen’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” for which she won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, but the British star also wrote this period drama that stars Dakota Fanning.

Fanning earned global fame and recognition when she was only seven years old for her role in the drama film “I Am Sam” (2001), for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award. Since then, she has appeared in several big budget films, including the Twilight saga, and many acclaimed titles like “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

In this period film, she stars alongside Greg Wise, Thompson’s husband and frequent collaborator. Wise also appeared in “Sense and Sensibility” as John Willoughby. So, learn more about this movie you can watch on Netflix in the US.

Effie Gray, a period drama with Emma Thompson and Dakota Fanning

The period movie is titled “Effie Gray” (2014), and it is a biographical movie directed by Richard Laxton (The Night Watch, Burton & Taylor). It follows the story of the marriage between art model Euphemia Gray (Fanning) and art critic John Ruskin (Wise), and its subsequent annulment.

The rest of the cast includes Thompson, Julie Walters, David Suchet, Derek Jacobi, James Fox, Claudia Cardinale, Tom Sturridge, and Robbie Coltrane, in his final film appearance before his death in 2022.

It’s worth noting that “Effie Gray” received mixed reviews from critics. The majority praised the performances, especially Fanning’s. However, the plot was harshly criticized, with many pointing out that it suffered from clichés.