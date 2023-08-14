If you’re longing to travel to a different era, there’s nothing quite like period or historical dramas. And if you’re a fan of this genre, Netflix offers numerous options to indulge in, including a critically acclaimed movie featuring stars like Lily James, Ralph Fiennes, and Carey Mulligan.

James is well-versed in the genre, having achieved recognition with breakthrough roles in series like “Downton Abbey” and Disney’s live-action “Cinderella.” She also starred in the adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s famous novel, “Rebecca.”

Similarly, Mulligan has graced her fair share of historical movies, such as “Suffragettes” and “Never Let Me Go.” On the other hand, Fiennes’ repertoire boasts period pieces like “The Duchess” and “Schindler’s List.” So, which film brings them all together?

‘The Dig,’ a period drama available on Netflix

Directed by Simon Stone, “The Dig” is a historical film based on John Preston’s novel of the same name. It revolves around real events and centers on the excavation of the Sutton Hoo burial site in England in 1939.

The movie follows Basil Brown (Fiennes), an amateur archaeologist hired by Edith Pretty (Mulligan), a widow, to unearth mysterious mounds on her property. As they dig deeper, they uncover a ship burial from the early medieval period, containing an array of Anglo-Saxon artifacts.

The Sutton Hoo discovery stands as a pivotal archaeological find in British history, illuminating early Anglo-Saxon culture and its global ties. Released in 2021, the film garnered acclaim for its powerful performances, stunning cinematography, and historical accuracy.