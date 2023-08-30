Netflix has often invested in period romantic productions, and this is because they have achieved great success within their catalog. One of the latest ones was starred by Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner and Joe Alwyn.

This is a movie directed by Augustine Frizzell, who is known for her work on Never Goin’ Back and some episodes of Euphoria with Zendaya. The screenplay was written by Esta Spalding and Nick Payne.

The story is based on a novel by the iconic writer Jojo Moyes, who has sold thousands of copies worldwide. It’s not the only popular book; she is also the author of Me Before You.

The Last Letter from Your Lover is the popular period romance on Netflix

The Last Letter from Your Lover made its debut on the streaming platform in 2021, and since then, it has become a classic within the period film genre. It was starred by prominent actors.

The story follows Ellie Haworth, an ambitious journalist, who discovers a handful of secret letters from 1965 and decides to unravel the mystery of the forbidden romance they contain.

Shailene Woodley is the main actress, sharing the lead with Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner, Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan. Many other well-known actors make up the cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Jessica D’Arcy.