Netflix is the home to many great adaptations of classics, and in 2020, the first season of a period thriller series arrived that has captivated platform users worldwide.

This can be considered a miniseries, as it was only on air for three episodes and was never heard of again. The service did not renew the story starring Claes Bang (The Burnt Orange Heresy, The Northman and The Girl in the Spider’s Web).

The British production of drama and horror, developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, is based on the novel of the same name by writer Bram Stoker. Here, check out what the trending title is…

Dracula, the classic Netflix series that became trendy again

Dracula has had several adaptations over the years, and three years ago, it was the turn of a British series centered around the iconic character. The vampire show became trendy again on Netflix, all thanks to users.

The story is set in 1897 Transylvania and follows a powerful vampire who conspires against Victorian London. However, a irreverent and combative nun is determined to thwart his plans.

In addition to Claes Bang, the miniseries directed by Jonny Campbell featured several stars in its cast. Among them were Morfydd Clark, Mark Gatiss, John Heffernan, Lujza Richter, Joanna Scanlan and Dolly Wells.