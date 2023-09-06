Foreign titles continue to gain strength and compete against American productions within Netflix‘s catalog. Currently, the global top 10 is filled with movies from all over the world.

This morning, a Polish production was added to the streaming platform, which could soon become one of the most significant trends due to its compelling dramatic scenes and its main stars.

The project was directed by Anna Maliszewska (Tata) and Kuba Czekaj (Lipstick on the Glass and Baby Bump). Here, check out the movie that was released just hours ago and you should watch…

Infamy, the new Poland trend on Netflix worldwide

Infamy premiered just a few hours ago on Netflix worldwide and the main characters are portrayed by Zofia Jastrzębska, Sebastian Łach, Magdalena Czerwińska and Kamil Piotrowski.

The story follows a 17-year-old girl who is caught between her Romani roots and the pressure from her friends but aspires to become a hip-hop musician despite her parents’ strict rules.

It’s not the first time that a production of this style has entered the global top 10, especially in countries like Colombia and Argentina. It is estimated that it could soon become a trend within the Netflix platform.