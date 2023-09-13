Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood joined forces in 2017 to bring to life one of the great adaptations by the horror expert director, Mike Flanagan, who is known for other productions like The Haunting of Hill House.

The story is based on the novel written by Stephen King and published in May 1992. The filmmaker also helped write the screenplay for the screen, alongside Jeff Howard (Don’t Look Back, Oculus and Before I Wake).

Netflix is the streaming giant that produced the movie and has given it a home up to this day. It has undoubtedly paid off, as it was once classified as one of the most-watched movies worldwide and a favorite among fans of the author.

Gerald’s Game, the horror trending classic on Netflix

Gerald’s Game is one of the psychological thrillers that blends horror and drama, and it has been highly acclaimed on the platform. Since its release, it has continued to gain viewers, making it a classic from Mike Flanagan.

The story follows a couple attempting to rejuvenate their marriage at a remote lake house. After the husband dies unexpectedly, the wife finds herself handcuffed to the bed frame and must struggle to survive and free herself.

Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Carel Struycken, Kimberly Battista and John Ceallach are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the acclaimed horror and suspense film on Netflix.