Jon Favreau not only joined forces with one of the most popular chefs, Roy Choi, to co-host a culinary show that has generated a lot of buzz, especially after inviting various Marvel stars.

The series arrived on a streaming giant in 2019 and lasted for two seasons, totaling 25 episodes. In 2020, it was announced that it would not be renewed for a third season, thus it had been canceled.

Netflix has not only provided a home for the title but also turned it into one of the most popular among users and fans of entertaining interviews. Here, check out what the trending production is…

The Chef Show, the most-watched culinary series on Netflix

The Chef Show bid farewell to the streaming giant and its viewers in 2020, but prior to that, it had been one of the most popular series on the platform. The hosts and producers successfully combined two of the viewers’ interests, resulting in a hit.

“The writer, director, and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore gastronomy both in and out of the kitchen with chefs and celebrities”, describes the official synopsis of the culinary show.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland, Kevin Feige, David Chang, Bill Burr, Aaron Franklin, Dave Filoni, Andrew Rea, Wolfgang Puck, Sam Raimi, Seth Rogen, the Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. are some of the many figures who were present in the episodes.