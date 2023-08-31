Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum are two well-known and respected actors in Hollywood. While they have both ventured into diverse genres, they are still recognized for their appearances in romantic dramas and comedies, with one of them being the film you can find on Netflix.

Seyfried gained global fame as Sophie in the cult classic ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008) (and its sequel ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’), and she then went on to star in several acclaimed films such as ‘In Time’ (2011), ‘Les Misérables’ (2012), David Fincher’s biopic ‘Mank’ (2020), as well as the series ‘The Dropout,’ for which she won a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

Meanwhile, Tatum has appeared in many franchises, including the ‘Magic Mike’ series, the ‘Jump Street’ movies, and the ‘G.I. Joe’ franchise. However, he has also featured in several romantic movies, including this one.

‘Dear John,’ the romantic drama to watch on Netflix

“Dear John,” based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, follows the emotional journey of John Tyree (Tatum), a soldier, and Savannah Curtis (Seyfried), a college student, as they navigate the challenges of love and separation, as John’s military service takes him overseas for extended periods.

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the movie not only explores the romance between the protagonists, but also delves into themes set against the backdrop of the post-9/11 era, including the broader effects of war on individuals’ lives.

While “Dear John” received mixed reviews from critics, it found success among audiences and has become a classic of the genre. So, if you haven’t watched it yet, don’t miss the opportunity to do so.