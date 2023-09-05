Netflix recently celebrated its 26th anniversary and marked the occasion by adding new titles to its international catalog. However, many of its users celebrated by making one of its most well-known classics a trending topic.

It’s a movie that falls into the genres of romance, comedy, and drama. It was written and directed by John Carney. This film quickly became one of the most popular due to the boom of romantic comedies in the mid-2000s.

The title even received a nomination at one of the most respected film industry award ceremonies, the Oscars. It competed in the category of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song.

Begin Again is the classic romance available on Netflix

Begin Again is one of the most well-known love stories of all time, not only because of its two great protagonists but also because of the quality of the production. Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo the main stars.

The story follows a chance encounter between a disgraced music business executive and a young singer-songwriter who is new to Manhattan. It becomes a promising collaboration between the two talents.

The cast included multiple renowned actors, and in addition to the two main stars, those who were selected for the film were Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld, James Corden, Catherine Keener and Yasiin Bey.