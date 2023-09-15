Netflix is one of the platforms that has released a multitude of original titles in recent years, and many of them have received significant recognition. Just a few hours ago, a new romantic comedy was added to the catalog.

It’s a movie starring Ben Hardy, who is known for portraying Roger Taylor in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Angel in X-Men: Apocalypse. The 32-year-old star shares the spotlight with the talented Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus).

The rom-com, which has a runtime of one and a half hours, was directed by Vanessa Caswill. Katie Lovejoy was chosen to adapt the screenplay for the screen, which was based on the novel written by Jennifer E. Smith.

Love at First Sight, the Netflix new rom-com with Ben Hardy

Love at First Sight is one of Netflix‘s new original productions that arrived in the catalog a few hours ago and is already poised to become one of the favorite titles among users, both globally and in the United States.

The story follows two strangers who meet on a flight to London, and a twist of fate separates them. Seeing each other again seems impossible, but love can defy any odds.

Haley Lu Richardson plays the role of Hadley Sullivan, while Ben Hardy portrays Oliver Jones. Both stars were accompanied by other notable figures, such as Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher, Sally Phillips and Jameela Jamil.