Netflix has been releasing success after success, and many not only become trends but also make it to the worldwide Top 10. Now it’s the turn of an enigmatic crime series, which is based on an acclaimed DC comic, following four police officers in different timelines who must solve a case connected to the others.

This is a British production that arrived in the catalog as a miniseries, consisting of a total of eight episodes, all of which were released together early this morning. The story itself is presented as a police puzzle with plenty of science fiction details and promises to be on par with Dark.

Paul Tomalin was the one responsible for creating the story and adapting the script, drawing inspiration from the comic of the same name by Si Spencer, which was published by Vertigo. The writer worked alongside Danusia Samal, who developed three episodes. Meanwhile, Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang were chosen to direct the show.

Bodies, the new trending crime miniseries on Netflix

Like any good crime and suspense plot, death and intrigue are now traveling through time in Bodies, the new Netflix series that has been captivating viewers within just a couple of hours of its release in the catalog. It is expected to soon be competing with other popular titles on the streaming giant, especially in the Top 10.

The story depicts how four detectives in four different timelines find themselves investigating the same murder after discovering the body of the same victim in the London neighborhood of Whitechapel. They must solve it to save the future of Britain.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Tom Mothersdale and Synnove Karlsen are the actors who brought the main characters to life and the only ones who appeared in all eight episodes of the first season. Despite this, they were not alone, and many talented figures joined them in the plot, such as Stephen Graham and George Parker.

How did Bodies come about?

The original story of Netflix’s new crime series didn’t happen overnight; its creators had been developing the plot and the show for quite some time. Paul Tomalin invested three years of work in the project, as it is his first major work after writing a few episodes for Torchwood and No Offence.

According to the site Fotogramas, the screenwriter gave a little preview of what viewers can expect and assured that “It’s a police procedural that changes and transforms at every moment, so you never know what’s coming next”.

The new title arrived on the streaming platform ready to challenge some iconic productions, such as Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s Dark, which has been acclaimed for its intricate plot filled with details and unexpected twists.

Paul also confirmed that “The fun for the viewer is to be the all-seeing eye across the four timelines, in a way the characters are not aware of. The interesting part of writing the series is seeing how the audience will piece things together, sometimes ahead of the characters but also sometimes behind. It’s going to be quite a journey”.