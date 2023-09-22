Netflix has always been a supporter of foreign titles, especially K-dramas, so it’s no surprise that one of the new releases is from the same genre. This morning, they added a South Korean action drama to their catalog.

This is an original series from the platform that was directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok and based on the screenplay written by Han Jeong-hoon. The first season consists of a total of nine episodes, all of which were released together.

It’s too early to know if there will be a second season, as it depends on the success of this edition. However, it is expected to have a large viewership within just a few days. Here, check out the trending title…

Song of the Bandits is the new trending K-drama on Netflix

Song of the Bandits arrived this morning and has already made its way onto the list of the most interesting newcomers, as well as among the K-dramas you shouldn’t miss on Netflix.

The story takes place in the anarchic region of Gando in the 1920s, where fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their beloved homeland and their loved ones… even if it means death.

Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, You Chea-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung and Kim Seol-jin are some of the stars who were chosen in the casting process to bring the main characters to life during the first season.