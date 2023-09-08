New titles have arrived in Netflix‘s catalog, and many of them are foreign productions that have made it into global trends. One of these comes from Spain and features prominent Spanish stars as the protagonists.

One of them is Úrsula Corberó, who is known for her role as Tokyo in Money Heist. The director of the eight episodes of the first season is Jorge Torregrossa (known for Summer or The Defects of Andrés and Fin).

Eduard Sola, Laura Sarmiento Pallarés and Carlos López were responsible for the writing. Check here to find out which series you shouldn’t miss and is trending just hours after its release…

Burning Body is the trending new Spanish series on Netflix

Burning Body is the new Spanish series that is racing full throttle to enter the list of the most-watched and it’s just a short time away from its worldwide premiere on Netflix. It’s already a trending topic.

“When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes are on two other officers: his girlfriend and his lover”, describes the official synopsis of the series inspired by true events.

Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Isak Férriz, Eva Llorach, Guiomar Caiado, Raúl Prieto, Sergi Cervera, Oscar Dorta and Bruno Sevilla are some of the Spanish-speaking actors who make up the main cast.