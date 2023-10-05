Halloween is just around the corner, and most streaming platforms have created a special section of horror movies so that users can enjoy extensive movie marathons. Netflix is one of them.

Despite joining in on this trend, the service didn’t find it enough and also added some special titles for the occasion. One of them is a new Spanish horror production.

The film was directed by Paco Plaza, based on a screenplay written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Meanwhile, Almudena Amor and Aria Bedmar are just two of the Spanish stars who make up the main cast.

Sister Death is the new Spanish horror movie to watch on Netflix

Sister Death made its debut in the Netflix catalog this morning and quickly became one of the most intriguing releases of the week, belonging to the horror and paranormal mystery genre.

The story is set in post-war Spain and follows a young novice with supernatural powers who starts working as a teacher in an old convent, now a school for girls. As the days pass, strange events begin to surround the convent.

Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares, Consuelo Trujillo, Adriana Camarena, Marina Delgado, Claudia Fernández Arroyo, Olimpia Roch and Sara Roch are the principal cast members of the thriller.