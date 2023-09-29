Netflix: The must-watch Spanish thriller just hours after its release

Netflix continues to release movies under its own banner, and this time it’s a Spanish production that falls into the genre of suspenseful thrillers with extreme survival elements.

The project was directed by Albert Pintó, with Anna Castillo as the lead actress. This isn’t the first time the actress has worked with the streaming giant, as she was previously the main face of the series A Perfect Story.

The original screenplay was written by Indiana Lista, with contributions from Ernest Riera, Seanne Winslow and Teresa de Rosendo in its development. Here, check out the new trending and unsettling film…

Nowhere is the trending survival thriller on Netflix

Nowhere made a strong debut in Netflix‘s catalog early this morning and quickly caught the attention of hundreds of users. The film stars Anna Castillo as Mia and Tamar Novas as Nico.

The story follows a pregnant woman, alone and adrift at sea, who is locked in a shipping container as she tries to survive after escaping from a devastated totalitarian country.

In addition to the two main stars, Castillo and Novas, the rest of the cast includes figures like Irina Bravo, Victoria Teijeiro, Lucia Soria, Mary Ruiz, Tony Corvillo and Mariam Torres.