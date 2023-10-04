Netflix has a quite extensive list of documentaries and this year, they have already released more than 10 titles of this kind. Now, it’s the turn of a docu-series about a sports star, who is a top-level figure in soccer.

The production currently has one season and only four episodes, directed by Fisher Stevens. The American filmmaker is known for titles like Short Circuit, Super Mario Bros. and Hackers.

David Beckham is the one who stars in the original biographical series on the streaming giant, and much of the content shown includes archival material, such as images, interviews, and videos of the player.

Beckham, the new biographical docu-series on Netflix

Beckham is the new documentary-style production produced by Netflix, and it has arrived in the catalog just a few hours ago. It’s a series that features exclusive interviews with the soccer player and tells his story from a much more intimate perspective.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the docuseries is: “With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom”.

One of the first people to congratulate the icon on his production was his wife, Victoria Beckham, who posted on X just an hour ago: “I couldn’t be more proud of you and “us”. I love you so much, #DavidBeckham!! I can’t wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @netflix from today! VB white tux coming soon! Kisses xx”.