Survival dramas have always been one of the most popular themes among Netflix users, and this week has been no exception. The streaming giant released Kaala Paani, an Indian production that has everything that genre enthusiasts look for and involves a pandemic.

Just a few hours ago, the first season of the thriller was added to the catalog, which consists of a total of seven episodes. The story not only addresses some of the major environmental concerns but is more compelling when it delves into what humans would do to survive a global catastrophe.

The plot of the series seeks to provide a darker explanation for the moral dilemmas that unfold during the show, which was created by Sameer Saxena, based on a story written by Biswapati Sarkar, Nimisha Misra, Sandeep Saket and Amit Golani for the service.

Kaala Paani, the new Indian pandemic thriller on Netflix

It’s highly likely that Kaala Paani, the new foreign addition to Netflix, will quickly become one of the favorite series of the week for users worldwide. We’ll have to wait for confirmation from Flix Patrol, the platform-specialized site, but at the rate it’s going, it could even break records.

Not only did it receive great reviews, but much of the praise was directed at its lead stars. Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma and Poornima Indrajith are just a few of the talented individuals who have featured in the first season.

The plot is set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and portrays the desperate struggle for survival of a group of people trying to escape the wrath of nature, as the vast sea confines them thousands of kilometers away. They are in a race to find a cure after a mysterious illness strikes their community.

What did the critics say about Kaala Paani?

Despite having premiered just a few hours ago, Kaala Paani has already received several reviews, and many of them have been positive. Some have stated that the nature of the show was surprising and engaging, making it one of the best releases of the year so far.

Shilajit Mitra from The Hindu was one of the first to give his opinion and stated, “The show’s dark ecological backdrop is enlivened and reinforced by the small human moments in the foreground, with its middle-class characters discussing snacks and nicknames in the face of impending tragedy”.