Netflix not only premiered three foreign productions yesterday, like Burning Body, but has also added a new film from Spain that promises to be a hit among the platform’s users worldwide.

It’s a survival thriller directed by J. A. Bayona. The iconic director has been acclaimed for his work on titles such as The Orphanage, The Impossible and A Monster Calls.

The movie, which blends suspense and mystery, is an original production from the service and has not only made its debut in theaters but has also arrived in the streaming giant’s catalog.

Society of the Snow, the trending thriller on Netflix just hours after its arrival

Society of the Snow it’s the new Spanish movie that has arrived on Netflix just a few hours ago and has already become a trend, especially among thrillers of this style. Everything suggests that it could soon become one of the most-watched.

The story follows a rugby team’s flight that crashes on an Andes glacier. The few passengers who survive the accident find themselves in one of the world’s most challenging environments to survive.

Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Diego Ariel Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, Felipe González Otano and Valentino Alonso are some of the actors who were part of the cast.