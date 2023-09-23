Harrison Ford is not only considered one of the best actors in the industry but has also elevated his status to an elite level, being joined by many highly recognized figures in the entertainment world.

The star of Indiana Jones has ventured into many genres, and one in which he excelled is drama. In the late 90s, he was one of the leading actors in a suspense thriller that has been acclaimed by several critics.

He joined a young Brad Pitt to bring to life the movie directed by Alan J. Pakula, based on a screenplay adapted by David Aaron Cohen, Vincent Patrick and the original story’s creator, Kevin Jarre.

The Devil’s Own, the classic thriller on Netflix with Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt

The Devil’s Own was released 27 years ago and starred a 32-year-old Brad Pitt and a 53-year-old Harrison Ford. It returned to the Netflix catalog a few months ago and has become quite a trend.

The story follows an IRA member who escapes to New York and hides in the home of a police officer who is unaware of his true identity. The newcomer becomes integrated into the family while secretly organizing a large arms purchase for his organization.

In addition to the main actors who portrayed Tom O’Meara and Rory Devaney, the cast included Julia Stiles, Margaret Colin, Treat Williams, Mitchell Ryan, Natascha McElhone, Rubén Blades, George Hearn and David O’Hara.