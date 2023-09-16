Netflix has added multiple great suspenseful thrillers over the years, many of which were led by highly recognized actors in the genre. One of them is The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson and Benjamin Walker.

These actors bring the main characters to life in this gripping drama, which was written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (Armageddon with Bruce Willis, The Punisher with Thomas Jane and The Saint with Val Kilmer).

It’s the filmmaker‘s first movie since Kill the Irishman in 2011, and despite receiving mixed reviews, it managed to gross over $7 million at the worldwide box office. Here, check out the title…

The Ice Road, the trending action thriller with Liam Neeson on Netflix

The Ice Road was released in 2021 and solidified itself as another action title for the actor of Taken, which has been a success among Netflix users who are fans of suspense and thrillers.

The story follows an ice road trucker specialized in icy routes who leads an impossible rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save trapped miners after the collapse of a remote diamond mine located in northern Canada.

Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Martin Sensmeier and Matt Salinger are some of the stars in the cast of the thriller, but the list continues and there are several recognized actors who have had supporting roles.