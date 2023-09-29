Phoebe Dynevor, who gained significant popularity in recent years after portraying Daphne in the acclaimed period series Bridgerton, is the lead in Netflix‘s upcoming suspense thriller.

The title will be added to the catalog soon, during the early hours of Wednesday, October 6th. It’s a project written and directed by Chloe Domont, who was also responsible for titles like Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson.

It had its first screening at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January and received favorable reviews, making it a favorite among fans of the genre. Here, check out the movie…

Fair Play, the upcoming thriller with Phoebe Dynevor on Netflix

Fair Play is set to make its big debut on the Netflix catalog soon, and it’s expected to become a trending choice among users, especially those who are fans of thrillers, suspense, eroticism, and dark romance.

The official synopsis describes it as follows: “An unexpected ascent in a ruthless high-stakes backdrop pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to undo much more than their recent engagement”.

The main characters are portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Sebastian de Souza, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Geraldine Somerville, Sia Alipour, Jim Sturgeon, Jamie Wilkes, Buck Braithwaite and Laurel Lefkow.