A new foreign production made its grand debut on Netflix‘s catalog early this morning and is now one of the platform’s most intriguing additions. It’s a Swedish movie directed by Fares Fares.

The filmmaker not only played a significant role behind the scenes but also co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Smirnakos. Additionally, the director is part of the cast, portraying one of the main characters.

The movie is competing with other titles produced by the streaming giant to secure a spot within the global top 10. Currently, it’s available for viewing on the American service as well.

A Day and A Half is the new Swedish action drama on Netflix

It's one of the most promising action dramas on the platform and is also among the most frequently chosen by viewers.

The story follows an armed man who, in a desperate attempt to reunite with his daughter, breaks into the medical center where his ex-wife works and kidnaps her.

Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti, Fares Fares, Daniel Guldstrand, Annika Hallin, Stina Ekblad, Annica Liljeblad, Richard Forsgren and Johni Tadi are some of the actors who are part of the cast.